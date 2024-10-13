A multi-speciality health camp was held in Tirbin, Leparada District, Arunachal Pradesh from October 10-12, providing vital healthcare services to the local population. The initiative, led by HMLA 29 Basar, Nyabi Dirchi, was organised in collaboration with TRIHMS, the District Health Society Leparada, the State Cancer Society, Siang Health Mission, and the GRK Society.

The camp was inaugurated by Health & Family Welfare Minister Shri Biyuram Wahge and Sports & SJETA Minister Shri Kento Jini. The event opened with a laparoscopic tubal ligation camp, where 29 tubectomies were performed on October 10.

Doctors from TRIHMS, BPGH Pasighat, and District Hospital Basar, representing specialities like cardiology, orthopaedics, surgery, medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, dental care, radiology, and oncology, attended to patients.

Services provided included 94 echocardiograms, 459 ultrasonographies, 385 endoscopies, 107 ECGs, 172 lab tests, 206 tooth extractions, 14 tooth fillings, and 10 minor orthopaedic and surgical procedures. The camp also distributed 300 free pairs of spectacles and medicines to those in need.

A key highlight was the first aid and basic life support training for 21 local volunteers, conducted by the Department of Emergency Medicine & Trauma at TRIHMS. Additionally, wheelchairs, crutches, and walking sticks were distributed to amputees and patients with musculoskeletal issues.

The health camp served a total of 3,150 patients from Tirbin and surrounding areas. Dr Moji Jini, Director of TRIHMS, and Dr Arun Kapur, an organ transplant surgeon from RML Hospital in New Delhi, were also in attendance.