The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tirbin marked a significant advancement in rural healthcare delivery with the inauguration of new dental and ultrasonography facilities on Friday.

Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA of Basar-Tirbin Assembly Constituency, officially opened the new departments during a ceremony attended by local officials and community members, including Extra Assistant Commissioner Kenli Riba, District BJP President Jonya Basar, department heads, senior citizens, and medical staff.

"These additions will substantially improve healthcare access for residents in Leparada district, eliminating the need for long travel to larger medical centers for basic diagnostic services," Dirchi said during the inauguration.

The ultrasonography centre will provide crucial diagnostic capabilities for monitoring pregnancies, detecting abnormalities, and examining internal organs. Meanwhile, the dental outpatient department aims to address the often-overlooked oral healthcare needs in the region.

During his address, MLA Dirchi specifically recognised Dr Toyum D Lendo, Senior Medical Officer, and the District Health Society for their persistent efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure throughout the Leparada district.

"Healthcare development remains a top priority for our administration," Dirchi stated, encouraging residents to fully utilise these new medical resources.

The expansion represents a significant step toward improving rural healthcare in a region where medical facilities are often limited. Primary Health Centres serve as essential first points of contact within India's public healthcare system, particularly in remote areas where specialised medical care is otherwise difficult to access.