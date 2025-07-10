Arunachal health minister explores organ transplant collaboration with PGIMER Chandigarh

Arunachal Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge led a high-level delegation to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, to explore the feasibility of introducing organ transplant facilities in the state.

The delegation included Dr. Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Health Minister, and Dr. Moji Jini, Director of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun — Arunachal’s premier medical institute.

The visit was part of the state’s broader vision to establish organ transplant services at TRIHMS, thereby reducing dependency on external institutions and enhancing life-saving healthcare access within the state.

During the visit, the Arunachal team held constructive discussions with PGIMER Director Prof. Vivek Lal and a panel of expert doctors. The discussions focused on the technical roadmap, phased implementation strategy, and ensuring safe and effective transplant protocols tailored to the state’s unique healthcare landscape.

PGIMER, a reputed national hub for transplant and advanced medical research, has agreed to extend technical and logistical support to help Arunachal Pradesh develop a sustainable organ transplant program. The initiative is expected to include training, infrastructure guidance, and long-term institutional collaboration.

Minister Wahge expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that this initiative will pave the way for advanced medical care within Arunachal Pradesh, saving critical time for patients in need of organ transplants.