In a significant boost for travelers, particularly pilgrims, Arunachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the direct flight service from Guwahati to Prayagraj on February 10.



The ceremonial launch of SpiceJet’s new daily flight took place at Guwahati Airport, where Wahge, who is also the former President of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, lit the traditional lamp to mark the occasion.



Accompanied by former MLA Nyamar Karbak, Minister Wahge proceeded to Prayagraj to participate in the revered Mahakumbh.



During his visit, he took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—describing it as a deeply spiritual and transformative experience. He expressed that the holy waters of the Mahakumbh filled him with immense peace and divine energy.



The newly launched flight service is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, offering a more convenient travel option for pilgrims and tourists visiting Prayagraj for religious and cultural events.





