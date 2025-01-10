Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the Puna Rinyio Foundation Nursing Home at Ziro, which was opened by social activist Tasso Hinda in honour of his mother, late Puna Rinyio.

With support from Gyati Takka General Hospital, the nursing home will serve as a supplementary facility, further enhancing healthcare delivery for the people of Ziro and surrounding areas.

Such efforts significantly strengthen the healthcare system and set an inspiring example.

The Arunachal minister extended gratitude to Tasso Hinda and his family for the noble initiative.