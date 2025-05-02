Arunachal Pradesh's Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, on May 2, inspected the site designated for the State Cancer Institute at Midpu, near Doimukh.

The much-awaited project has been sanctioned Rs. 217.19 crore under the PM-DeVINE scheme (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East), a 100% centrally sponsored initiative by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Minister Wahge emphasised the critical importance of this upcoming institute, citing the high cancer burden in Arunachal Pradesh relative to its population. He appealed for collective support to ensure smooth implementation, noting that the institute would drastically reduce the need for patients to travel to distant cities for treatment.

He was accompanied by Dr. Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Health Minister, and Nabam Vivek, local MLA of the 14th Doimukh Assembly Constituency.

“Once completed, this will be a fully equipped, modern cancer treatment centre—providing relief, access, and dignity to patients across the state,” Wahge said. He assured that the project is being given top priority and will be completed as per the scheduled timeline.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department (APPWD), Capital Division A, Itanagar is executing the civil works. The e-tendering process has been completed, and construction is underway at full pace, officials confirmed.

The establishment of the cancer institute marks a milestone in the state’s public health infrastructure and is expected to significantly improve outcomes for cancer patients in the region.

From PET-CT to Linear Accelerators, Brachytherapy to Modular OTs—every facility here will embody the best in modern cancer care.

The institute is not just about infrastructure; it represents hope, dignity, and accessible, quality treatment for cancer patients within their own state.