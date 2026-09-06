Arunachal Health Minister lays foundation stone for new blood bank at Namsai District Hospital

Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, along with Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, laid the foundation stone for a new Blood Bank facility at the District Hospital, Namsai.

The new facility is expected to significantly strengthen emergency and blood transfusion services at the hospital and ensure timely access to blood for patients requiring transfusion.

During the visit, Minister Wahge toured the hospital and reviewed key facilities, including the CT Scan Room, Oxygen Plant and Mortuary. He also took stock of the existing infrastructure and healthcare services being provided at the hospital.

Wahge appreciated the hospital management for its efforts, particularly in view of the high patient footfall at the facility.

The Minister assured the hospital authorities of continued government support and further assistance to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services at the District Hospital in the future.