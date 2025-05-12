Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources, Biyuram Wahge, conducted an inspection of the Lt. Kalikho Pul Memorial District Hospital in Hayuliang, located near the Indo-China border in Anjaw district.



On his way to Walong, the district headquarters, for the state Cabinet Meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Minister Wahge made a special stop at the hospital to assess the state of healthcare facilities in this remote and strategically significant region.





During the visit, he engaged in detailed interactions with doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, and support staff, who continue to provide medical services under challenging conditions. The minister took serious note of the infrastructure gaps, shortages of medical resources, and staff grievances highlighted during the interaction.





Commending the dedication and resilience of the healthcare teams serving in such tough terrain, Wahge assured that the inputs gathered would be acted upon promptly. He promised a comprehensive overhaul of healthcare services in the area within a short span, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, improving working conditions, and ensuring better resource availability.