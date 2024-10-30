Health and Family Welfare Minister, as well as BJP President of Arunachal Pradesh, Biyuram Wahge, conducted a thorough review of health facilities at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in Darka and Pobdi, accompanied by Aalo West MLA Topin Ete and former Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak.

Wahge commended the Aalo Health Department for maintaining cleanliness and organisation across health centres, ensuring patients receive quality medical care.

During his visit to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kamba, Wahge presented a certificate of appreciation to Nyamar Karbak for supporting the Nikshay Mitra initiative, which sponsors tuberculosis patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Wahge also distributed hearing aids and walking sticks to beneficiaries in need, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration among West Siang’s health workers to foster a healthier Arunachal Pradesh.