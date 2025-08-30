Arunachal health minister seeks Centre’s support for super speciality hospital in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge has urged the Centre to bolster healthcare facilities in the state, with a special focus on establishing a Super Speciality Hospital in the Itanagar Capital Region.

During a meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi on Friday, Wahge highlighted the challenges posed by Arunachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain and stressed the need for advanced medical facilities to reduce the outflow of patients seeking specialised treatment outside the state. He noted that the proposed Super Speciality Hospital would serve as a referral hub for Arunachal Pradesh as well as neighbouring northeastern states.



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Officials said Wahge also discussed the upcoming North East Regional Conference of the health department, scheduled to be hosted by Arunachal Pradesh in October. The conference will bring together health ministers, commissioners, secretaries, and mission directors from all Northeastern states for policy discussions, experience sharing, and collaborative planning. Wahge confirmed that Nadda has consented to attend the event, which is expected to give a major push to the region’s health sector.

Expressing gratitude, Wahge said the Union Health Minister’s support and guidance would play a vital role in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and delivery services across Arunachal Pradesh, helping realise the state government’s vision of accessible and advanced healthcare even in the remotest areas.