Residents of Anjaw district along the Indo-China and Myanmar border, face a significant disruption in road connectivity today as landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have blocked access to the HALI-PANI Nallah Area. The blockage, occurring approximately 18 kilometers from the district headquarters in Hawai, has left locals stranded and isolated.

Earlier on October , 2023 , landslide striked NHPC's Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project disrupting Subansiri river flow. The landslide blocked the only diversion tunnel in use.

In previous setbacks, in April 2022, the project suffered a blow when the powerhouse protection wall collapsed during tail race channel construction activities of Units 1 and 2. The tail race channels, crucial for releasing water back into the river after passing through turbines, are situated on the right bank of the river in Arunachal Pradesh.