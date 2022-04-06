Incessant downpour over the past few days have triggered landslides in several places of Arunachal Pradesh throwing normal life out of gear.

Early monsoon rains have caused landslides in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday, disrupting surface communication and disrupting normal life.

In the last five days, moderate to heavy rain has been recorded in several locations across the northeastern state, and the weather service has forecast more rain for the next 48 hours, they said.

The meteorological department reported that Arunachal received more than 15 cm of rain in the last few days.

The constant rain has caused a series of landslides in various locations throughout the state capital Itanagar, posing a threat to vulnerable buildings.

Talo Porom, Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, has urged people living in high-risk areas to relocate to safer areas. He also expressed concern about illegal earth-cutting activities near national and state highways.

Several bridges have collapsed as a result of the torrential rain, and roads have been washed away by landslides in the strategically located Anjaw district near the China border, according to officials.

They said they had received reports of a "flood-like situation" in Namsai, Changlang, and Tirap districts.

Due to the inclement weather, the Lohit district administration has also issued a traffic advisory to avoid travelling to Anjaw.

It has urged people to stay away from river banks and to refrain from fishing.

Officials added that restoration work is currently underway in the affected areas.