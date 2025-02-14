Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley district administration has issued a public advisory in response to the worsening weather conditions.

The administration urged travelers heading towards Anini and Sunali to exercise utmost caution as heavy snowfall, exacerbated by continuous rainfall, has severely impacted transportation in Mayodia, raising concerns over potential roadblocks between KM 51 and KM 65.

Authorities have emphasised the need for preparedness and vigilance while navigating the affected routes.

To assist residents and travelers, the administration has also released multiple helpline numbers, ensuring prompt support in case of emergencies.

The advisory read, "The commuters/travelers are avised to avoid unnecessary travel on this route to prevent potential danger and to follow all necessary precautions while travelling through the route."

The numbers to be contacted in case of emergency:

1. SDO Hunli: 7630064294

2. DDMO, Roing: 8794757424/8787305269

3. OC/PS, Hunli: 8259009409/7627944752

4. OC, 62 RCC Hunli: 9721028129