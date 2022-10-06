The Indian Army officers on October 6 with full military honours paid obeisance to the mortal remains of Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was killed in a Cheetah helicopter crash in a forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

''Obeisance was paid with full military honours at Tawang to the mortal remains of Lt Col Saurabh Yadav of Army Aviation, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty on 05 October 2022 in a forward area,'' read an official statement.

''Wreath was laid on behalf of a grateful nation for the untiring service to the nation by the officer,'' the statement added.

As per the statement, the mortal remains have been dispatched to Delhi in a Special Military Plane.

Meanwhile, the other injured pilot was air evacuated to 151 Base Hospital in Guwahati on October 5, wherein, he is being treated by the best medical staff.

''The Officer is out of danger and is recovering well,'' the statement read further.

On October 5, the Cheetah helicopter of the Indian army crashed near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh when it was flying in the forward area near Tawang at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie.

Following the incident, both pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment.