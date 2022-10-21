In an unfortunate incident, a helicopter reportedly crashed near Migging Village in the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on October 21.

According to reports, the incident took place 25 km away from the Tuting headquarters is said to be an Advanced Light army helicopter.

Speaking to India Today NE, the SP of Upper Siang District said, "We have already sent a rescue team, however, the road is not reachable hence need to arrange a hanging bridge to reach the spot."

As per initial information received, the helicopter is reportedly from the army with two passengers onboard and was coming from outside the state as it did not originate from Upper Siang.

This is a breaking story, more details on the helicopter and casualties are yet to be retrieved.

