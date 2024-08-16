In Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar, with the arrest of a drug peddler and the seizure of suspected heroin valued at Rs 51,000, police reported on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh apprehended the accused on Thursday from the Gandhi Market area. A subsequent search of the suspect's residence led to the discovery of the narcotics, which were meticulously packed in 51 plastic packets.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having procured the heroin from Assam with intentions to distribute it in Itanagar. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against the accused, SP Singh confirmed.