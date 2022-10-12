Following torrential rainfall over the previous several days, a high alert was issued for the low-lying parts of Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, with the Siang river in spate.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tayi Taggu, who took stock of the situation on October 11, urged residents to refrain from crossing the river.

“Any impending danger would be informed to the people in advance”, he also urged people not to worry because the water resources and emergency management ministries are keeping a careful eye on the issue.

Taggu ordered officials not to leave the district headquarters and to remain alert in order to cope with the growing crisis.

Pasighat had 482 mm of rain on October 10 and 480 mm on October 11, the most in the previous 25 years, according to District Disaster Management Officer Tsangpa Tashi.

He stated that SDRF teams are actively monitoring the situation and have visited all susceptible sites in Pasighat municipality and assured the locals that he is in frequent contact with the Central Water Commission.

He also stated that the Gauging station for the Siang River has not seen any unusual water flow.

According to Highway Executive Engineer Dabe Perme, the Pasighat-Pangin Road was cut off at the 64 km area, while the Pasighat-Siger Road was blocked in multiple locations owing to massive landslides.

“Men and machinery have been deployed in all these areas to clear the road”, he added.

The Sille river has washed away electric poles connecting the 11kv line linking Sille to the 12 Mile area, Power Department Executive Engineer Tarik Mize said.

''The heavy rains are hampering the repair works,'' he said.

It needs mention here that 31 labourers of the Power Grid Corporation stranded at an island in the Dibang river at Bomjir in the Lower Dibang Valley district since October 11 were rescued on the evening of October 12.

The labourers got stuck on the island due to the rise in the water level of the river after heavy downpours,'' they added.