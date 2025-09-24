Arunachal: High Court orders extension of AESE 2025 Mains by 30 days amid controversy

The High Court has directed the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to postpone the upcoming Arunachal Engineering Service Examination (AESE) Mains 2025 by at least 30 days. The Mains, earlier scheduled for September 28 and 29, will now be conducted at a later date following the court’s intervention.

The ruling comes after months of protests and legal battles triggered by alleged irregularities in the preliminary stage of AESE 2025. When the recruitment test results were declared on July 30, serious anomalies were flagged, including duplication of roll numbers for over 360 candidates, arbitrary exclusion of 843 civil engineering aspirants, and alleged violation of the mandated 1:12 selection ratio.

From August 1 onward, more than 50 representations were submitted to the APPSC by candidates and advocacy groups, including the Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF), demanding corrections. Appeals were even sent to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, seeking immediate intervention.

Despite repeated pleas, APPSC Chairman Prof. Pradif Lingfa and former Secretary Mrs. Parul Gaur Mittal reportedly dismissed the concerns, insisting on going ahead with the exams in early September. This stance, critics allege, not only deepened the crisis but also reflected a dismissive attitude toward aspirants.

Concerns have also been raised about the functioning of the APPSC’s “Grievance Redressal Cell,” mandated under the APPSC Examination Manual (2024) and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination Act (2024). Candidates claim that the cell remains inaccessible, with grievances neither heard nor resolved.

The court’s decision has reignited questions about the competency and accountability of APPSC’s leadership. Observers argue that an autonomous constitutional body should not have to be repeatedly corrected by judicial orders. “If the Court dictates APPSC’s functioning, then what purpose does the institution serve?” asked one aspirant.

For candidates, the prolonged uncertainty has meant immense stress, financial burden, and disruption of careers. Many working professionals had taken leave to prepare for the September dates, while others skipped alternative opportunities to focus on AESE.

However, with the new judgment, aspirants view the extension as a collective victory. The delay provides additional preparation time for all candidates, including those affected by the anomalies in the results.

The episode has prompted renewed calls for systemic reforms in APPSC, with stakeholders stressing that the credibility of the institution—central to shaping Arunachal’s administrative future—must be urgently restored.