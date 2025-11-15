Arunachal: High mast national flag and new tourist infra inaugurated at Kibithoo in Anjaw

A High Mast National Flag Post and newly developed tourist infrastructure were inaugurated at Bara Kandun under Kibithu Circle in Anjaw district on 15 November 2025, marking a significant boost to border tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The projects were inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in the presence of Women & Child Development Minister and local MLA Dasanglu Pul, Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Anini MLA Mopi Mihu and Dambuk MLA Punyoo Apung.

The Deputy Chief Minister unfurled the National Flag on the newly installed high mast structure and dedicated the upgraded tourist amenities to the public. He appreciated the leadership of K.N. Damo, Deputy Commissioner of Lohit, and lauded the Rural Works Department (RWD), Hawai Division, for their committed efforts in developing Bara Kandun into a promising tourist destination.

Mein said the initiative underscores the state’s resolve to honour national pride while simultaneously promoting tourism and development in remote, strategically vital regions like Kibithoo.

The inauguration is expected to enhance border tourism, improve visitor experience, and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the region.