A six-day trekking event retracing the path taken by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso, in 1959 commenced this afternoon from Kenzamani. Organized by the District Administration, Tawang, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the initiative is supported by MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu and Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Lungla Tashi Dhondup and Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Jemeithang Deewan Mara are coordinating the event.

The trek will culminate at Pungteng, Tawang, on April 5, 2025, commemorating the day His Holiness reached Tawang in 1959.

Inaugural Ceremony Highlights Historical and Spiritual Significance

The event commenced with long-life prayers for His Holiness, followed by vibrant cultural performances by monks and villagers. Addressing the gathering, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu highlighted the profound historical and spiritual significance of the journey.

"As we embark on this six-day trek along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and aspire for a peaceful future. Our ties with Tibet are deep-rooted, bound by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect. His Holiness's teachings of compassion and non-violence continue to inspire us," said MLA Lhamu.

Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi extended his gratitude to participants and offered prayers for the long life and well-being of His Holiness. He urged everyone to embody His Holiness's teachings in their daily lives.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang commended the efforts of the Lungla administration and EAC Jemeithang in orchestrating the event. He underscored Kenzamani’s historical relevance as the place where His Holiness was first received by local administrators in 1959. He also paid tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the region in 1962.

Speeches were also delivered by the Tibetan Settlement Officer from Bomdila and ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, both of whom emphasized the cultural and spiritual essence of the initiative.

Trek Flagged Off with Ceremonial Honors

At precisely 12:03 PM, the trekking programme was officially flagged off by Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi and MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu. In a solemn moment, ITBP jawans received a portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and a sacred branch from the holy tree at Chudangmo, offering a ceremonial guard of honor.

The trek will continue tomorrow, with participants proceeding towards Gorzam Choeten as they navigate the historic trail.

Community Participation and Invitation to the Grand Culmination

The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of 300 participants, including Gaon Burahs (GBs), Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, personnel from border security forces, monks, and tourists.

The District Administration, Tawang, has extended an open invitation to all interested individuals to join the grand culmination ceremony at Pungteng, Tawang, on April 5, 2025, marking a significant tribute to the Dalai Lama’s historic journey.