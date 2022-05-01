Itanagar: On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix sought the centre’s intervention for the infrastructural and economic development of the state's border areas.

Speaking at an event in Arunachal on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Felix emphasised the significant challenges of connecting the state's border areas, both physically and digitally.

"Infrastructure and economic growth of our border areas while maintaining peace and stability with neighbouring countries necessitates continuous efforts and interventions by the Union administration," Felix stated.

According to Felix, the state's topography and sparsely populated border regions with limited infrastructure present a particular obstacle to linking the border territories, both physically and technologically.

"The Home Ministry's Border Area Development Programme has been critical in developing critical infrastructure for ensuring that basic utilities are provided to remote areas of the state," the minister said.

Referring to the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), a government scheme announced in the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, Felix stated that it will be beneficial for border villages with a sparse population, limited connectivity, and infrastructure that are frequently left out of the benefits of development.

"The Central government's focus will go a long way toward enhancing the quality of life of the citizens in the state," he added.

According to the minister, the state government has launched a Model Village Programme (MVP) to strengthen border infrastructure in remote border areas.

"Under the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Program, the government will install and commission off-grid micro-hydels in distant border locations to offer stable electricity supply, which will benefit our people and border guarding personnel," Felix stated.

However, the minister stated that further efforts will be required to improve the lives of people living in border areas.

"It's critical that we focus not only on infrastructure development but also on job creation, a saturation of centrally supported schemes (CSS), and an increase in the quality of life," Felix remarked.

At the same time, he said, efforts must be made to enhance border protecting forces.

As part of the (Tirap, Changlang, and Longding) TCL Action Plan, a special focus has been placed on strengthening policing infrastructure in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, according to the minister.

The government has also stressed the modernization of the police force as well as the acquisition of sophisticated gear and equipment. This year's budget also includes a special package for state police infrastructure development, according to Felix.

An online crime and criminal tracking network system has indeed been created to ensure speedy and transparent reporting and collecting of criminal data in the northeastern state, according to the minister.