Airport Authority of India (AAI) has started construction on developing a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, 15 kilometres from Itanagar, in recognition of the importance of air connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh 's main city.

The project is estimated to cost Rs. 645 crore which includes the development work that is construction of airport pavements, air side work, terminal Building and city side works.

The proposed airport is built to facilitate A-320 aircraft, with a 500-metre runway expansion planned in the future to cater to A-321 aircraft. The airport's terminal building, which spans 4100 square metres, will be able to accommodate 200 people during peak hours. The terminal building will include eight check-in counters and all current passenger amenities.

According to the ministry, development work is in full swing, with over 80% of the airside work completed. The construction of the New Interim Terminal building is 30% complete. On August 15, 2022, the airport is expected to open for business.

The terminal will be an energy-efficient facility with a rainwater harvesting system and a long-term landscape concept. ATC Tower, Technical Block, Fire Station, Medical Center, and other auxiliary works are all part of the development project.

The surrounding landscapes have an impact on the building's exterior. The roof form is organic and generates an instant connection with the spectator, moving away from the severe geometry of straight lines and angles. The interior of the structure is meant to give passengers a sense of serenity. This is accomplished by offering free-flowing spaces, a hidden service core, and a glass façade that connects the eye to the Himalayan Foothills' panoramic breathtaking beauty.

The Prime Minister has placed great emphasis on creating modern infrastructure across the state in order to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a significant gateway to Southeast Asia. An airport connecting the capital city is a much-needed aspiration of the local community, and it will also boost regional economic activity, the ministry added.