The Hollongi Indigenous Peoples Forum (HIPF) has demanded the Arunachal Pradesh state government to rename the Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar.

Notably, the HIPF has been demanding to exclude the word Itanagar from Donyi Polo Airport and rename it as Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi.

Addressing reporters at the Press Club here, Hollongi Indigenous People’s Forum (HIPF) Chairman, Tana Puna Tara informed that the recent pronouncement of the greenfield airport at Hollongi as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar” has hurt the sentiments of the locals.

"Initially, the name Hollongi was attached while naming the airport but the state cabinet in a meeting decided to name the same as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar', claimed Tana Puna Tara.

Further, the chairman remarked that as the airport is being constructed at Hollongi, the naming of the airport should also reflect the same as the locals have a spiritual attachment to the place from the time of their forefathers.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly visiting Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar.

The Donyi Polo airport, which was built by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, has eight check-in desks and can accommodate up to 300 people at peak times.

The 4,100 sq m new airport, according to the officials, has all contemporary amenities.

The first airport built in Arunachal Pradesh, which was used for a successful test landing by low-cost carrier Indigo Airlines, was opened on October 18.

In August this year, the greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar was named Donyi Polo Airport which is located nearly 15 km away from the state capital Itanagar.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Notably, the successful test landing by IndiGo Air also shows how the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal government is committed to carrying out infrastructure works in the state.