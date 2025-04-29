Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, on April 29, inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Nyedar Namlo’ prayer centre in Palove village of Pakke Kessang district, reaffirming the state’s commitment to preserving indigenous culture and traditions.

Funded by the Department of Indigenous Affairs, the new prayer centre is part of a broader initiative to strengthen cultural roots and promote Donyi Poloism, an indigenous faith centred around the worship of the Sun (Donyi) and Moon (Polo), symbolising female and male energies respectively.

Speaking at the event, Minister Natung emphasised that the prayer centres, known as Nyedar Namlo, are vital spaces for indigenous communities to preserve their ancestral beliefs and rituals. He added that the state government has sanctioned significant funds for the construction of more such centres under the Donyi Polo Khumko Nyedar Namlo (DPKNN) initiative.

According to the 2001 Census, approximately 337,000 people in Arunachal Pradesh follow the Donyi Polo faith. Nyedar Namlo centres serve as sacred spaces for prayer, cultural expression, and community bonding.

Minister Natung concluded by highlighting the symbolic and spiritual importance of these centres in uniting communities and nurturing a deep sense of cultural identity.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of RT Tara, President of Nyedar Namlo Movement for Revival (NNMR); Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego; and Er Tayum Tok, Chairman of Pakke Development and Infrastructure Forum (PDIF) cum Superintendent Engineer, PHE.