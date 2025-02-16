Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister, Mama Natung has invited the President of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), Tarh Miri and his delegates for a meeting regarding the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

The meeting is scheduled for February 21 at 10:30 am at the AP Civil Secretariat, in Itanagar.

In a letter addressed to Miri, the Personal Secretary (PS) of the Home Minister also requested that the proposed hunger strike be called off in light of the forthcoming discussion.

This comes amid growing protests from the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) over the implementation of the Act.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier urged for dialogue with the protesting group and reassured that the newly framed rules under the Act are not intended to target any religious community.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, enacted 46 years ago during the tenure of former Chief Minister P K Thungon, aims to prohibit forced conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. The Act prescribes penalties, including up to two years of imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10,000, for violations.

Speaking on the issue, CM Khandu clarified that the process of making rules is being undertaken as per the directive of the High Court, since the Act, being an old legislation, lacked a formal set of rules. He emphasized that the formulation of rules does not target any religious group, including Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, or Muslims. Instead, the intent is to provide greater support to the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.