Home Minister and PHED Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Mama Natung, who is also the MLA of the Seppa West constituency, conducted a thorough inspection of ongoing developmental projects in East Kameng district.

During his visit, Natung emphasized the importance of monitoring projects to ensure quality and efficiency in the greater interest of the public. The inspection covered several key projects under the Debeyar Circle of the 11-Seppa Assembly constituency.

Among the inspected projects were the Lumdung NH 229 to PMGSY Road at Nere, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) at Nere, the School Building Rostrum at Nere General Ground, the Government Primary School at Ningcho, and the Extension Building of GUPS Seba.



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The Home Minister was accompanied by the local MLA of Seppa East, Ealing Tallang, Zilla Parishad Member Lada Tayem, Superintendent Engineer of PWD Nich Tadar, as well as the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Kameng district.

Natung reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of developmental projects while maintaining high standards, aiming to uplift infrastructure and public services in the region.