Arunachal Home Minister Mama Natung reviews construction of women police station in Koloriang

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung visited the under-construction Women Police Station (WPS) at Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district, expressing satisfaction with the steady progress of the project.

During the visit, the minister stated that the development reflects the firm commitment of the Pema Khandu-led BJP government to strengthening police infrastructure across the region. He emphasised that enhancing institutional capacity is essential for ensuring effective law enforcement and public safety.

Natung also noted a significant decline in crime cases in the district, indicating that the law and order situation remains well under control. He attributed this improvement to the concerted efforts of the police and the state government’s focus on modernising security infrastructure.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to women’s safety, the Home Minister said that the establishment of the Women Police Station would provide a supportive and accessible environment for women to report crimes and seek assistance. “Our government continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to enhancing women’s safety and further strengthening policing infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh,” Natung stated.

The upcoming facility is expected to play a crucial role in addressing crimes against women, improving response mechanisms, and fostering greater trust between law enforcement agencies and the community.

The visit underscores the state government’s ongoing efforts to bolster policing capabilities and ensure a safer environment for all citizens, particularly in remote and underserved regions of Arunachal Pradesh.