Arunachal home minister meets Governor, discusses security in TCL region

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung called on Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Monday to discuss pressing law and order concerns in the state, particularly in the sensitive Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts.

During the meeting, the Governor stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to security, urging that special attention be given to vulnerable communities in remote areas.

“Security forces, especially the State Police, must reach out to the people and ensure their well-being,” he said.



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Drawing from insights gained during a recent security review meeting in Namsai on July 26, the Governor highlighted the persistent challenges faced by villagers in isolated and difficult-to-reach locations within the TCL region.

He emphasised that governance must go beyond law enforcement and ensure inclusive development that reaches every corner of the state.