Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, on October 4 urged media houses to prioritise truth and accuracy in their reporting. He suggested that the Arunachal Press Club (APC) should recognise only those journalists affiliated with it to maintain credibility.

Natung was addressing the 42nd Foundation Day celebration of the APC where he underscored the role of the media as a bridge between the GoAP and the public.



Expressing concern over unethical journalism, the minister called for proper highlighting of the government's achievements and encouraged the APC to engage ministers, secretaries, MLAs and NGOs for a comprehensive understanding of their initiatives.

Acknowledging the contributions of those who fostered media growth, Natung pointed to the evolving thought process among the youth for a "New Arunachal."



He emphasised that peace is crucial for development, recalling an instance where Indigo Airlines temporarily ceased flights to Itanagar due to a bandh, but ultimately resumed services upon the chief minister's request. Furthermore, he also appealed to the media to raise awareness about the rising drug menace in the state and assured to discuss the implementation of the Working Journalists Pension Scheme with the chief minister.

As the guest of honour, Roing MLA and advisor to home and education minister Mutchu Mithi addressed the audience of veteran and emerging print and digital media journalists, highlighting their vital role as the Fourth Estate of Democracy.

He reflected on the media's importance during times of political vulnerability, emphasizing that the media must bear significant responsibility in upholding democracy. He pledged funding from his MLA Local Area Development fund for the APC.

The APC, established in 1982, has been a mirror for the people's voice, with Mithi acknowledging the evolving landscape of media.

Natung and Mithi also recognised several pioneers, including former APC presidents Mamang Dai, Pradeep Kumar Behera, and general secretary Tanom Jerang, along with current APC president Dodum Yangfo, vice president Bengia Ajum, and general secretary Damien Lepcha. They acknowledged Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno and general secretary Sonam Jelly for their contributions.

Earlier, Yangfo addressed queries from some media bodies regarding the benefits of APC membership, assuring that the APC would guide members in ethics and proper journalistic practices.

He credited Sangno for advocating a policy change to increase medical emergency assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh annually for members, and for including non-APST journalists under the Chief Minister's Arogya Yojana.

Yangfo also highlighted that the APC is the third in the Northeast to be affiliated with the Press Club of India.

Jelly, in his welcome address, recounted the establishment of the Itanagar Press Club by veterans in 1975 and its subsequent renaming as APC in 1982.

The celebration also featured a drawing competition, with winners Nabam Iku (1st), Ngame Meme (2nd), Pakbi Lombi, and Nganram Lungte (3rd) receiving awards from the dignitaries.