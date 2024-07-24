The government of Arunachal Pradesh recognised three outstanding citizen suggestions for the state's 2024-25 budget at a recent felicitation ceremony

Chief Minister Pema Khandu presided over the event, highlighting the importance of public participation in budgeting.

The top three proposals, selected through the Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation) initiative, focused on environmental conservation and social welfare:

1. Youth Mission for Clean River: A project aimed at revitalising the state's waterways

2. Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society: An initiative promoting gender empowerment

3. Boken Jempen: A campaign for a cleaner, greener environment

The ceremony also marked the launch of a dedicated website for the Arunachal Budget 2024-25, accessible at arunachalbudget.in. This online platform aims to enhance transparency and public engagement in the state's financial planning.

The Jan Bhagidari initiative continues to be a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh's efforts to promote participatory governance and ensure that the state's development agenda aligns closely with the needs and vision of its residents.