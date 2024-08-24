The Health Care Hospital (HCH), Pasighat on August 24 conducted a blood donation camp in collaboration with the blood bank centre of Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, aiming to save lives and provide free blood requirements to needy patients.



The hospital became the first in Arunachal Pradesh to donate blood voluntarily.

The blood donors were mostly doctors and nurses from the HCH. A total of 14 units of blood were donated, out of which 10 donors were male and 4 were female.

The blood donation was carried out by the blood bank centre of BPGH which will store the collected units of blood in the district hospital’s blood bank for further distribution to the needy patients.

Speaking on the sidelines of the blood donation camp, Dr. Kaling Megu, Chief Managing Director of Health Care Hospital, Pasighat, stated that the hospital, being a leader in health services for the past 3-4 years, has recognised the acute shortage of blood in the district's blood bank.

“We have voluntarily conducted the blood donation camp in order to help the needy patients on humanitarian ground who are in grave need of bloods. After knowing the shortages of bloods in the blood bank, I instructed my medical superintendent Dr James Modi to conduct today’s blood donation camp and most of the donor (90 per cent) were our staffs of HCH Pasighat. This is perhaps the first such blood donation by a private hospital in the district or the state”, added Dr. Megu.

Meanwhile, the Blood Bank Officer of BPGH Pasighat, Dr Dilem Modi appreciated the blood donation camp initiated by the HCH Pasighat in which total 14 units of blood were collected. “As per my knowledge, this is the first time in East Siang district or in entire state that a private hospital has organised such a blood donation camp and donated blood by being a doctor or nurse. Such blood donation camps should be also started by other private hospitals of the district and the state on voluntary basis so that needy patients are helped”, said Dr. Dilem Modi.

Dr. Modi also clarified the misunderstanding of some sections of people who believe that the health of blood donors get deteriorated due to blood donation. He informed, “There is no such health deterioration for blood donation and people should know it well that, a blood donor’s donated bloods get filled up within a week”, added Dr. Modi.