Arunachal hospital files police complaint after doctors attacked with iron rod

Medical authorities at a Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh have lodged a formal police complaint following a brutal attack on two doctors who were assaulted with an iron rod while on duty.

Dr Dukhum Raina, Chief Medical Superintendent of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences Hospital, filed the complaint with Naharlagun Police Station on September 11, demanding immediate legal action against the unidentified attacker.

The complaint details how Dr Arvind Pusha and Dr Tom Tariang were attacked around 10:50 am while attending to their duties on the third floor ENT Ward. An unidentified individual entered the hospital premises and launched an unprovoked assault using an iron rod.

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According to the formal complaint, the assailant struck Dr Arvind Pusha, a senior resident in the Paediatric Department, from behind with approximately 15 blows using the iron rod, followed by punches and kicks. The attacker then targeted Dr Tom Tariang's stomach and head with the same weapon, causing serious injuries and multiple wounds.

Nurses on duty witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene to stop the assault, the complaint states.

In the letter addressed to the Officer Incharge of Naharlagun Police Station, Dr Raina emphasised that the incident represents not only a severe breach of law and order but also poses a grave threat to healthcare professionals carrying out their duties. The hospital administration described violence within hospital premises as "utterly unacceptable."

The medical superintendent has specifically requested police to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and take strict and immediate legal action against the perpetrator. The complaint urges swift action to ensure the safety of all healthcare personnel and establish a strong precedent against such violence.