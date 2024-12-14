The Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) organised a collaborative workshop on organ donation and transplantation with the University Hospital of Leicester, UK, focusing on advancing kidney transplant procedures.

The event, held in the TRIHMS conference hall, was graced by Dr. Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Health Minister and MLA, who emphasized the state government's commitment to improving healthcare under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Biyuram Wahge. Dr. Chai announced plans to transform TRIHMS into a state-of-the-art organ transplant center, providing cutting-edge medical services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The workshop featured a detailed presentation by Dr. Atul Bigul, Head of Renal Transplant Services at the University Hospital of Leicester, who shared expertise on kidney transplantation procedures. The session aimed to equip young surgeons with the skills and knowledge necessary for performing successful transplants.