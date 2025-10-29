Arunachal: Manipuri hostel warden arrested for abusing minor boys

In a shocking case from East Siang district, police have arrested Hen Johnson Vaiphei (32), son of Khama Vaiphei, a resident of Manipur, for allegedly sexually molesting minor boys at Sanggo Residential School, Mebo.

According to East Siang IPS Pankaj Lamba, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, bearing WPS/PSG/No-26/25 u/s Sec 4(2)/6.

According to police sources, the accused was taken into custody following complaints lodged by the victims’ parents and school authorities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the warden had been engaging in inappropriate behaviour with students over a period of time.



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East Siang Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused is currently being interrogated.

Authorities have assured strict action, emphasising that such crimes against children will not be tolerated. The victims are being provided with counselling and medical support.

District officials have also initiated an internal inquiry to ensure the safety of all students and strengthen monitoring mechanisms in residential institutions across the region.

According to parents, their children's private parts got swollen, so they took their wards out of the residential hostel and took them to the nearby hospital for treatment.



Children, after much pressure, revealed the sexual atrocities by the hostel warden who showed them porn videos and molested the minor boys below class 5