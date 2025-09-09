Arunachal hosts first-ever Eastern Zone Amateur Karate Championship in Namsai

The first-ever Eastern Zone Arunachal Amateur Karate Championship 2025 was successfully held at the Indoor Multi-Sports Complex in Namsai with the powerful theme “Say No to Drugs, Yes to Sports.”



The event, organised by the Eastern Zone Arunachal Amateur Karate-Do Association (EZAAKA) under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA), drew enthusiastic participation from young karatekas across the region.



Women and Child Development, Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul graced the occasion as the chief guest and felicitated the winners. Addressing the gathering, she commended the participants for their display of talent, discipline, and sportsmanship.



“This championship not only fosters sporting excellence but also carries a vital message of channelising youth energy towards fitness, discipline, and nation-building. I extend my gratitude to the organisers and dedicated coaches for nurturing young talent and promoting a vibrant sports culture at the grassroots level,” she said.



Minister Pul further encouraged the participants, expressing hope that the event would inspire them to pursue greater success in their sporting journeys with passion and dedication.



The initiative was spearheaded by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA of Namsai and Advisor to the Youth Affairs Minister, to promote karate in his constituency and strengthen youth engagement through sports.