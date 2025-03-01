Arunachal Pradesh hosted its first-ever GI (Geographical Indication) Mahotsav in New Delhi, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu declaring it as an annual calendar event.

The three-day event, inaugurated by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, took place at Select City Walk in Saket, New Delhi.

Arunachal Pradesh boasts the highest number of GI tags in the entire Northeast, with 20 GI-tagged products, showcasing the state’s rich heritage in textiles, handicrafts, and agricultural products. The event highlighted the immense potential of local artisans, weavers, and farmers, providing them with global recognition and expanding their market opportunities.

The Arunachal government has set a target to achieve 50 GI-tagged products by 2030, with plans to add 30 more products in the coming years, ensuring that the state’s indigenous crafts and traditions continue to thrive.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MPs Tapir Gao, Phangnon Konyak, along with other esteemed ministerial colleagues and MLAs, were present at the event, adding to its significance.

The GI Mahotsav is a crucial step in promoting and preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous products while strengthening the state's position in both national and international markets.

Chief Minister Khandu urged everyone to support the state’s artisans, traditional industries, and cultural heritage.