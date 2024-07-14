The District Legal Services Authority, Yupia, Papum Pare District, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and the One Stop Centre, Itanagar, organized a one-day sensitization programme on legal services for disaster victims, new criminal laws, and women’s schemes.

Held at Lor Potung Village, the programme aimed to educate attendees on the benefits and services available to them, with a focus on the Legal Services Authority's role in assisting disaster victims. Advocate Taying Nega, Legal Aid Counsel, outlined how people can access these benefits and discussed the Arunachal Pradesh Victim’s Compensation Scheme.

Advocate Nada Nampi provided an in-depth explanation of the new criminal laws, ensuring that participants understood the recent legal changes. Advocate Ribbom Riba focused on the services offered by the One Stop Centre and the Women Helpline Services, alongside various women’s schemes under the Department of Women and Child Development. She also highlighted initiatives such as Mission Shakti, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Dulari Kanya under the Sankalp initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

Kani Nada Maling, President of APWWS, stressed the importance of awareness among women and citizens about these schemes and laws. She pointed out that due to a lack of awareness, many people are unaware of where to seek help. Maling emphasized that such awareness programs are essential to inform people about how to avail themselves of legal services for disaster victims, understand new criminal laws, and access various women’s schemes. She highlighted APWWS's role in advocating for women’s rights and ensuring that government schemes reach grassroots levels.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from Asst. Secretary General of APWWS, Smt. Taku Yasap Tadar. She expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the content of the programme, noting its necessity as many were previously unaware of how to access legal services during disasters and various women’s schemes. The team also provided participants with contact numbers for necessary assistance, ensuring that they have access to the support and services discussed during the event.