Arunachal hosts state-level workshop on UMANG, MyScheme and DigiLocker

A state-level workshop on UMANG, MyScheme and DigiLocker was held at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar to promote digital governance and enhance awareness about key citizen-centric digital platforms among government officials and stakeholders.

The workshop was inaugurated by Nyamar Karbak, Chairman of the State Council for IT and e-Governance (SCITeG), Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The programme was jointly organised by SCITeG and the Department of Information Technology and Communication (DITC) in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The event focused on three major digital platforms—UMANG, MyScheme and DigiLocker—which are designed to improve access to government services and strengthen digital empowerment among citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Karbak underscored the importance of digital transformation in governance and called for greater adoption of digital public infrastructure to ensure efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly service delivery. He noted that digital platforms can play a vital role in bridging the gap between the government and citizens, particularly in a geographically challenging state like Arunachal Pradesh.

During the workshop, officials from NeGD and DITC conducted technical sessions and presentations highlighting the features and benefits of the three platforms. Participants were informed about UMANG's role in providing access to a wide range of government services through a single mobile application, while MyScheme was showcased as a portal that helps citizens identify and access various government welfare schemes.

DigiLocker was highlighted as a secure digital document storage platform that enables paperless governance and allows citizens to access verified documents digitally.

The workshop also served as an interactive forum for discussions on expanding the adoption of digital services, strengthening digital governance frameworks and increasing public awareness about digital platforms across the state.

Organised under the theme "One Nation, One Platform – Digital Empowerment", the programme reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a digitally empowered society and advancing the vision of a digitally inclusive Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials from various government departments, district administrations and other stakeholder organisations participated in the workshop.

