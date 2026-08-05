Arunachal hotel operator arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor employee

Police have arrested a hotel operator in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl employed as housekeeping staff at his hotel in Lower Subansiri district.

The accused, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, ran a hotel near the Mini Secretariat in Hapoli, where the minor was working.

According to Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, the incident took place on July 31 when the accused allegedly asked the girl to accompany him to make some purchases.

While they were travelling in a car, the accused allegedly made inappropriate advances towards the minor. When she objected, he allegedly threatened her and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the SP said.

The girl later filed a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered against the accused under BNS sections and the POCSO Act.

The SP said that the accused had fled to Ziro but was subsequently tracked down and arrested from Naharlagun.