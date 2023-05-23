In a joint effort, the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) and the Indian Army's 3 Corps, Likabali, along with other allied engineering wings of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a comprehensive recce on the establishment of the 1962 War Memorial at Neelam Village, Deed Circle. The initiative received guidance from Maj. Gen. Jarken Gamlin, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd).

Led by Toko Onuj, Chairman cum Managing Director of HPDCAPL, the technical team from the implementing agency engaged in detailed consultations with representatives from the Indian Army and Nyelam Welfare Society. The objective was to strategically plan and execute the project in a collaborative and efficient manner.

The progress made by Neelam Welfare Society in terms of land acquisition and the initial development of the memorial site, as well as the prompt action taken by the Department of Power, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, were highly appreciated by all parties involved. Through continued deliberations and mutual agreement, the final arrangement of the project components was determined.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh dedicated the project to the memory of Martyr Lt. Rfn Neelam Tebi of 5 Assam Rifles, along with other brave individuals who sacrificed their lives while safeguarding our frontier during the 1962 Chinese aggression. The memorial also honors the Arunachalee sons and daughters of the soil who made the supreme sacrifice for our motherland.