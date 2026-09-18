Arunachal human rights body backs Siang anti-dam protests, seeks review of Upper Siang project

The Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) has backed the ongoing opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Siang and Upper Siang districts, calling for a review of the government’s plans and greater consultation with affected communities.

In a statement issued on September 18, HRA said recent protests at Uggeng and other locations reflected concerns among local residents over survey, drilling and pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities linked to the proposed project.

The organisation said the Siang River is closely linked to the livelihoods, agriculture, forests, biodiversity and cultural practices of indigenous communities in the region. It said any project affecting villages and traditional territories must take into account the rights of local residents and provide them with complete information about its potential impact.

HRA also raised concerns over the environmental and geological risks associated with large dam projects in the region, citing the seismic sensitivity of the Himalayas. It called for independent assessments covering geology, seismic activity, disaster management and downstream safety before major decisions are taken.

The organisation further sought transparency over project-related reports, feasibility studies, agreements, memorandums of understanding, environmental assessments and rehabilitation and resettlement plans.

Referring to recent media reports on opposition to PFR and drilling activities, HRA said questions had also been raised by villagers over the process through which agreements and MoUs were reached and whether their concerns had been adequately considered.

The group urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to “reconsider its decision regarding the proposed large dam projects in Upper Siang and East Siang districts” and begin an inclusive dialogue with affected communities, elected representatives and civil society groups.

HRA also expressed concern over the reported deployment of local police and paramilitary personnel in connection with PFR activities in Siang and Upper Siang. It urged the government to ensure that the situation was handled peacefully and that the rights and dignity of residents were respected.

The organisation appealed to Deputy Chief Minister and Hydro Power Minister Chowna Mein to convene an emergency meeting with representatives of affected communities, elected representatives and civil society organisations. It said such a meeting should address grievances, facilitate dialogue, review concerns over land, the environment and seismic risks, and establish a mechanism for addressing public grievances.

HRA also called on MLAs, ministers and MPs from the affected areas to directly engage with residents and raise their concerns with the state government.

The organisation appealed to the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) leadership to intervene in the dispute and facilitate dialogue between affected communities and other stakeholders.

“Protect the Siang River. Protect our ancestral land. Respect indigenous rights,” HRA said, reiterating its call for development that is transparent, environmentally responsible and respectful of the rights of indigenous communities.