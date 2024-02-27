The Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) in Arunachal Pradesh has filed a complaint against Officer-in charge of Itanagar police station for unlawfully keeping the detained individuals beyond 24 hours of their arrest.

The individuals who were detained have been identified as Tadak Nalo, Techi Rana, Marge Kamnyi, Takar Rai, Techi Puru, and Hage Butung of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC).

Human rights activist, representing North East Human Rights Research (NEHR), lodged a complaint citing the detention of six individuals in Itanagar. The detainees, Tadak Nalo, Techi Rana, Marge Kamnyi, and Takar Rai were held from 5 pm to 6 pm on 19/02/24, while Techi Puru and Hage Butung were detained from 10 pm to 11 pm the same day. The activist rushed to Itanagar Police Station for clarification and was informed the individuals were detained due to suspicion of committing a cognizable offense.

The activist questioned how peaceful protestors, advocating for justice in the Cash for Job scam related to the State PCS exam of Arunachal Pradesh, could be deemed a threat. The detainees were released after more than 28 and 40 hours respectively, and were made to sign a bond in the police station without the seal and sign of the District magistrate.

The activist is seeking a thorough investigation into the extended detention periods and calling for corrective actions to prevent future violations.

They emphasised the importance of upholding justice, human rights, and the rule of law to maintain trust in law enforcement agencies.

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