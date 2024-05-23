The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has stepped in to address a serious complaint regarding electoral integrity in the Changlang district. A woman has lodged a complaint against election officers for their purported inaction regarding a 'forged' voter ID, highlighting alleged electoral malpractice.

The complaint, initially filed with the Election Commission in June of the preceding year, accused electoral authorities of neglecting to act against an individual allegedly in possession of a counterfeit voter identity card. This individual had reportedly filed a nomination for the Bordumsa-Diyun constituency in the recent assembly elections, only to have the bid rejected.

Expressing concern over the apparent lack of resolution, APSHRC member Bamang Tago emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that despite hearings in August 2023 and February 2024, no decisive action was taken by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Bordumsa-Diyun or the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Changlang district.

In response to the complaint, the APSHRC has directed the ERO and DEO to provide a detailed account of proceedings, including explanations for the alleged inaction within 15 days. Failure to comply may result in the commission recommending an inquiry into the matter.

The complainant further alleges that the accused individual, residing in Arunachal Pradesh, had not obtained the necessary Inner Line Permit (ILP), thereby violating regulations. It is claimed that the individual obtained the voter ID fraudulently in 2022 after relocating to the Diyun-Bordumsa constituency without proper proof of residency.