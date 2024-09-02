In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through the Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, the North East Human Rights group has raised serious concerns over the arrest of eight individuals in connection with immoral trafficking under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident, which occurred on the morning of August 29, 2024, has left the community in a state of fear and disgust.

Among the arrested are five men and three women, with two of the men allegedly involved as customers. The authorities have successfully rescued four victims, two of whom are minors. The nature of this crime has deeply disturbed the local populace, raising urgent questions about the safety of children in the region.

In a letter addressed to the State Human Rights Commission of Arunachal Pradesh, the Superintendent of Police in Ziro, and the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ziro, the human rights organization has demanded immediate and thorough investigations into the matter. They emphasize the need for decisive action against those involved in such heinous activities, warning that a failure to act swiftly could lead to further erosion of societal safety and trust.

The organization has also called for comprehensive support and protection for the survivors, stressing the importance of their rehabilitation. Furthermore, they have urged a review of the operations of local offices and agencies to ensure that such crimes are not repeated, advocating for preventive measures that safeguard the region’s vulnerable populations, particularly its children.

Also read: Assam: Court sentences Morigaon man to 4 years rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Act