Expressing grave concerns over the safety of mega dams, the North East Human Rights (NEHR) has called upon the state government to reconsider and halt all upcoming projects and the 12 Memoranda of Agreements (MoAs) signed in August last year for dam projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

Citing the recent breach of the Chungthang dam in Sikkim due to glacial lake outburst floods of the South Lhonak Lake, the NEHR emphasized the urgent need for reassessment. The organization pointed out that numerous scientific studies have highlighted the vulnerability of the region to such disasters, with the South Lhonak Lake identified as highly susceptible to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

"The warnings from scientific communities, local activists, and indigenous research organizations have been consistently raised regarding the potential risks of these mega dam projects. Unfortunately, these concerns have not been adequately addressed," the NEHR stated in their appeal to the Chief Minister.

Referring to past natural disasters such as the flash-flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand in 2021 and the 2013 North India flood, the NEHR highlighted the catastrophic consequences of melting glaciers and river eruptions, resulting in loss of lives and devastating environmental impacts.

The organization also drew attention to significant flaws identified during a meeting with the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) in June 2022, regarding the Wildlife Institute of India’s (WII) Etalin Wildlife Conservation plan. The plan, which had been peer-reviewed by a group of institutions and scientists, was criticized for its 'copy-paste' details and failure to address crucial environmental concerns.

Highlighting the impact of climate change on glaciers, the NEHR emphasized that the proposed dam projects in Arunachal Pradesh could further exacerbate environmental risks. With predictions of significant glacier thinning and the formation of glacial lakes, the potential for sudden outburst floods becomes even more alarming.

According to studies, Arunachal Pradesh houses 1532 glacial lakes, with the highest concentration in Dibang Valley, followed by Anjaw and West Kameng districts. These findings underscore the urgent need for careful consideration and mitigation measures to address the potential risks of GLOFs.

In their appeal to the Chief Minister, the NEHR urged for a thorough review of environmental impact assessments, safety measures, and community consultations related to these dam projects. They emphasized the importance of engaging with local communities, experts, and activists to ensure transparency and address all concerns adequately.

"We must avoid repeating past mistakes and prioritize the long-term well-being of our state and its inhabitants," the NEHR concluded in their appeal.