Arunachal human rights panel reviews prison reforms at Koloriang jail

A team from the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) and the Child Welfare Committee carried out an inspection of the Sub-District Jail in Koloriang, Kurung Kumey district, to evaluate conditions and welfare measures for inmates.

The delegation, led by APSHRC chairperson Bamang Tago and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Adv Taba Jim, reviewed official records and spoke with both inmates and prison staff to assess whether statutory rights are being met.

Jail superintendent David Koyu briefed the team on ongoing initiatives, noting that several measures had been taken under the guidance of the deputy commissioner. These include rehabilitation programs, health and hygiene improvements, and efforts to ensure dignity for inmates.

The inspection highlighted the adoption of the e-prison system for digital record management, vocational craft activities to build skills, regular yoga sessions, and access to psychological counselling services. Officials said these steps aim to support rehabilitation and reduce stress among inmates.

The delegation toured the cells to observe conditions directly. They praised the administration for maintaining cleanliness, providing healthcare, and incorporating counselling and wellness programs into prison life.