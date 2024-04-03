Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana of East Kameng district has chosen to divert the entirety of the 2 lakh rupees cash prize, received as the 7th JRD Tata Memorial Award, towards aiding Tuberculosis (TB) patients in the region.

In a letter addressed to Ms. Poonam Muttreja, dated January 25, 2024, Sachin Rana expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the 7th JRD Tata Memorial Award. The letter served as both a formal acknowledgment of the award and an unveiling of Sachin Rana's vision for the cash prize.

The JRD Tata Memorial Awards, established by the Population Foundation of India, serve to honor districts and states in India that demonstrate exceptional efforts in meeting the reproductive health needs of their citizens. East Kameng's remarkable performance in the 'High-focus North East States-Moderate Wealth Level' category earned it this prestigious recognition, accompanied by a financial grant of 2 lakh rupees.

He resolved to allocate the entire award amount to support Tuberculosis patients within the district.

Tuberculosis remains a significant public health challenge in India, necessitating comprehensive efforts for its eradication. Understanding the urgency of the issue, Sachin Rana directed the funds towards the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme's (NTEP) Nikshay Poshan Yojana. This initiative, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, provides vital nutritional support to TB patients during their treatment, crucial for their recovery.

The Nikshay Poshan Yojana, a nutritional support scheme under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, strives to ensure that all notified TB patients receive adequate nutritional assistance during their treatment. The scheme, also known as the TB Nutritional Support Scheme, provides a financial incentive of Rs. 500 per month for each TB patient for the duration of their anti-TB treatment. This financial aid is a lifeline, ensuring that TB patients, often marginalized and economically vulnerable, receive the essential nutrition needed for their recovery.

Expressing his gratitude for the award in a letter dated January 25, 2024, Sachin Rana emphasized the symbolic significance of the funds. The entire cash prize, represented by Cheque No. 110036011 dated December 21, 2023, was dedicated to advancing the cause of TB eradication in East Kameng.

More significantly, Sachin Rana announced his decision to utilize the entire award amount for the Nikshay Poshan Yojana under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme 2025. The funds, he mentioned, would be handed over to the concerned department during the Republic Day Celebration of 2024, marking a symbolic and strategic choice to coincide with a day of national importance.

During the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024, Sachin Rana ceremoniously handed over the cheque to the Medical Department in East Kameng.