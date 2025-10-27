Arunachal IAS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody; HIV allegation found baseless

Former Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Talo Potom has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the court and referred to the Jullang District Central Jail.

Recent allegations claiming that Potom was HIV-positive have been proven false.

A test conducted at DJ Drugs & Diagnostic Laboratory in Bage Tinali, Nirjuli, on October 24, 2025, confirmed that Potom tested negative for HIV.



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Nirjuli Police Station registered Case No. 92/2025 under Sections 108, 271, 272, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, on October 25, naming Potom as the prime accused. During the investigation, police tracked his mobile phone data but discovered the device was being used by a domestic help. Investigators later found that Potom had swapped his SIM card before leaving home.

The case revolves around the purported suicide note of Yekar, who allegedly accused Potom and Executive Engineer Lowang of sexual exploitation and mental harassment, claiming these acts drove him to take his own life.