Arunachal IAS officer Talo Potom surrenders after two-day manhunt in youth suicide probe

Senior IAS officer Talo Potom surrendered to police at 7:30 am on October 27, ending a two-day search operation after authorities issued a Look Out Notice against him. The officer, currently posted as Special Under Secretary (PWD) in New Delhi, is now in police custody.

Superintendent of Police Naharlagun confirmed the surrender, bringing temporary relief to a case that has sparked widespread public outrage across Arunachal Pradesh.

Immediately after his surrender, a video statement from Potom surfaced, in which the IAS officer categorically denied all allegations mentioned in the suicide note of Late Gomchu Yekar, calling them “totally false and baseless.”

In the video, Potom detailed how he first came into contact with Yekar, a 19-year-old who had voluntarily expressed interest in assisting the administration on issues like drug addiction among youths and other social problems. Acknowledging Yekar’s enthusiasm, Potom said he recruited him as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) to support the administration of the Itanagar Capital Region during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Potom further explained that after his transfer to New Delhi as Secretary, PWD, a case emerged involving a fake magistrate scam, in which Yekar was allegedly caught collecting money from vendors on behalf of the administration. Following Yekar’s arrest, his wife reportedly contacted Potom multiple times, seeking money and help to secure his release — requests that Potom said he refused, maintaining that “the law will take its own course.”

He stated that he was shocked to learn his name appeared in Yekar’s suicide note as a reason for abetment and stressed that he had no connection with Late Likweng Lowang, the Rural Works Department Executive Engineer, who also died by suicide.

Potom also acknowledged Yekar’s role in assisting the administration’s anti-drug and social outreach initiatives, recalling that he joined the farewell team at the airport when Yekar left for New Delhi to take up his posting.

Concluding his statement, Potom urged everyone to respect the law, saying he surrendered voluntarily to allow a fair investigation and reaffirmed his faith in the judiciary.

The broader case remains under active investigation. Potom had been absconding since October 25, when Arunachal Police issued a Look Out Notice in connection with the alleged suicide of Gomchu Yekar. The Nirjuli Police Station registered Case No. 92/2025 under sections 108/271/272/3(5) of the BNS 2023 on October 25, naming Potom as a prime accused.

During the manhunt, police teams tracked Potom’s mobile phone data and visited his residence but found the location device being used by a domestic help. Investigators later discovered that Potom had swapped his SIM card before leaving his home, complicating tracking efforts.

The case centres on a purported suicide note in which Yekar allegedly accused Potom and Executive Engineer Likweng Lowang of sexual exploitation and mental harassment, claiming these actions drove him to take his own life.

The allegations have triggered intense public anger. The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU), led by General Secretary Vijay Domin, joined Yekar’s family in demanding swift justice. The union issued a one-day ultimatum to the state government, threatening to remove the body from the TRIHMS mortuary and bury it at Potom’s residence if authorities failed to act.

Speaking outside the mortuary, Domin alleged that Yekar had contracted HIV/AIDS from the accused individuals. He urged other potential victims to undergo medical testing and confirmed that Yekar’s HIV-positive status had been medically verified.

The case has created significant tension in Itanagar and surrounding areas, with civil society groups, student bodies, and the victim’s family demanding accountability from senior government officials. The investigation continues as police examine evidence and statements related to the allegations.