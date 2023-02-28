A group of 17 IAS officers from six different states in India recently visited Itanagar and Ziro as part of their Bharat Darshan tour. The tour was part of their training at LBSNAA Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a civil service training institute on public policy and public administration in Musoorie, Uttarakhand, India.

During their visit, the officers had the opportunity to interact with i/c Chief Secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan, who briefed them about the various geographical, historical, and cultural aspects of Arunachal Pradesh, and how the state is progressing in various sectors like tourism, biodiversity, Agri-horti, hydropower, geology, and mining. They were also given a tour of the Civil Secretariat, including the famous Zen garden.

Later, the team paid a visit to the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, where they had a brief meeting with the Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte. The Deputy Speaker welcomed the IAS officers and encouraged them to put their best efforts through their expertise in various fields towards the betterment of the nation. The team also had a tour of the Library, Museum, assembly hall, and auditorium at the APLA building.

The officers then visited Ziro, where they had a chance to attend one of the most celebrated festivals of the state, Nyokum at Yazali, and also had a tour of many prominent places of historical importance and tourist attractions. They also had a brief interaction with DC Lower Subansiri Bamin Nime during their stay there.

The team also visited the Ranganadi Hydro Power project at Yazali, during which the officials had an interaction with the Head of Project NEEPCO.

Special Secretary cum Nodal officer of G20, Pema Norbu Thongchi, talked exclusively to IndiaToday about this Bharat Darshan tour of IAS officers and stated that this visit was part of their training program as they were promoted to IAS rank from State civil services of various states under Bharat Darshan.

Thongchi also mentioned that the Arunachal Pradesh legislative Assembly is one of the best in the entire country and it's because of team work and initiative of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona. Thongchi added that in this G20 meet, which is going to be held on 24-25 March at Itanagar, many delegates are coming from G20 nations, including the best scientists from various countries, who will get a glimpse of rich culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The visit of these IAS officers to Arunachal Pradesh not only gave them a chance to learn about the state's history, culture, and traditions, but also highlighted the state's progress in various sectors, making it an attractive destination for investors and tourists alike.